WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC NASHVILLE (WCMN) has signed singer-songwriter WILLIE JONES to a global publishing deal. JONES, a LOUISIANA native known for his Hip Hop-infused Country sound, recently landed a spot of SPOTIFY's "Hot Country Artists To Watch" list, while also recently releasing his debut album, "Right Now." He is represented by THE PENTHOUSE, EMPIRE, CREATIVE ARTISTS AGENCY and SHORE FIRE MEDIA.

“As we all watch the evolution of WILLIE before our eyes, it's a huge win to have such a passionate juggernaut like WARNER CHAPPELL with BEN [VAUGHN], SPENCER [NOHE], WILL [OVERTON], and the entire team on our side,” said THE PENTHOUSE CEO JONNIE FORSTER. “This is a vital piece of the puzzle for WILLIE’s growth on the national and international level, especially as the genre continues to evolve.”

JONES currently hosts his own APPLE MUSIC show, "The Cross Roads Radio," which focuses on the intersection of Rap and Country.

