Volk (Photo: LinkedIn)

NBC SPORTS WASHINGTON VP/Content Strategy MATTHEW VOLK has joined ENTERCOM as VP/Sports, reporting to EVP/Programming JEFF SOTTOLANO. VOLK joined NBC SPORTS WASHINGTON in 2018 and previously worked at ESPN in 2003-18 and served as a coaching assistant for the NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS in 2001-03.

“As we constantly find innovative ways to grow and improve our product offering for listeners, MATTHEW, who brings his experience in spearheading content strategy, is a welcome addition to our team,” said SOTTALANO. “His vast knowledge of various forms of sports media, including sports betting-focused programming, will help expand our footprint as leaders in the sports audio space.”



“This is an incredible opportunity to build on the core assets of ENTERCOM’s sports brands and its broadcast pipes to drive its premier content both locally and nationally across digital, editorial, audio, video and betting content on all platforms,” said VOLK. “Our multiplatform first approach will enable us to leverage our market-leading talent, programs and access to bring our fans all of the content they crave on the devices they choose.”

