MANPOWER GROUP NORTH AMERICA Diversity Programs Dir. JASMINE M. JOHNSON has returned to iHEARTMEDIA MILWAUKEE as VP/Sales. JOHNSON was an AE for the cluster from 2002-06 before stints at WALGREENS, PFIZER and MANPOWER GROUP. She also previously interned at the cluster's Hip Hop WKKV.

“This for me is a full circle moment,” said JOHNSON. “To return to the company that gave me my first start -- from an intern to my first job post-undergrad -- as Vice President of Sales leading such an iconic brand in our community and serving such a loyal listenership base is a gift.”



“We are excited to have JASMINE back with us,” said SVP/Sales NATHAN TONARELLI. “JASMINE is a proven leader in the community and will help iHEARTMEDIA MILWAUKEE to better serve our diverse customer portfolio.”



The cluster includes WKKV (V100.7), News-Talk WISN-A, Sports WRNW (97.3 THE GAME), Country WMIL (FM 106.1), Sports WOKY-A (THE BIG 920) and Classic Hits WRIT (95.7 BIG FM).

