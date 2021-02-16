New Syndicated Show

COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS, SILVERFISH MEDIA and FIREFLY MEDIA will jointly launch a new syndicated radio show hosted by veteran NASHVILLE multi-media host KELLY SUTTON, "Y'all Access with KELLY SUTTON," on THURSDAY, APRIL 8th. The three-hour weekend program will offer Country music fans a guided tour of the trending stories out of NASHVILLE, exclusive interviews, backstage chats and inside scoop from MUSIC ROW.

The show will be programmed by SILVERFISH MEDIA Pres. PATRICK THOMAS, and BECKY BRENNER of ALBRIGHT & O'MALLEY & BRENNER will serve as media consultant. Industry veteran JOYCE RIZER will oversee booking and production. The show is being offered for barter on a market exclusive basis.

“Any programming concept that SILVERFISH MEDIA develops is something that that marketplace should recognize is thoughtful, innovative, and will be a winner,” said COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS CEO/founder PETER KOSANN. “We are thrilled to support our friends at SILVERFISH and look forward to bringing 'Y’all Access with KELLY SUTTON' to market because we know affiliates and national sponsors will love it.”



“Everyone who knows KELLY, loves KELLY,” said THOMAS. “She’s the perfect mix of NASHVILLE insider and girl-next-door, and I’m excited for all of the affiliates who will get to share her with their listeners.”

Added SUTTON, "I get the chance to share some of the best events in NASHVILLE with our audience. From red carpets to #1 parties, I want Country music fans from coast to coast to experience what it’s like to be there. It's about time we had an entertainment show solely dedicated to Country music stars and events. It's a concept I've had in my head for a while, and I'm grateful to the teams at SILVERFISH and COMPASS for helping bring it to life!"

For affiliate information, contact ADAM WILBUR here.

