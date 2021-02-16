Betting On AM/FM

A study commissioned by CUMULUS MEDIA/WESTWOOD ONE from MARU/MATCHBOX on consumer reaction to the introduction of legal sports betting in MICHIGAN found that heavy AM/FM radio listeners there showed "significantly more interest, engagement, and experience in online sports betting as well as greater awareness of sports betting brands compared to heavy TV viewers." The study also noted that heavy AM/FM listeners in MICHIGAN are 52% more aware of sports betting brands than heavy TV viewers, who skew older and less likely to be interested in sports betting.

The study also looked at general awareness of sports betting (72%) and interest, with men 21-54 most interested; unaided brand awareness was weak, with 55% unable to name a legal book while 22% named FANDUEL, 16% named DRAFTKINGS, 11% named BETMGM, and others, including FOX BET, BARSTOOL SPORTSBOOK, POINTSBET, and WILLIAM HILL land between 1 and 4%.

Read more about the study at WESTWOOD ONE's corporate blog by clicking here.

