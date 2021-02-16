Komando

Syndicated tech show host KIM KOMANDO demonstrated the power of radio when she came to the rescue of a grocery chain desperately looking for help in creating a website to handle COVID-19 vaccination requests, putting the store in touch with a Congressman who put wheels in motion to avert a crisis.

KOMANDO appeared this morning on affiliate BONNEVILLE News-Talk KTAR-F/PHOENIX's morning show with MIKE BROOMHEAD to explain how one KTAR listener, the Dir. of Pharmacy for the BASHA'S supermarket chain in ARIZONA, emailed her saying that the government is about to provide the pharmacy departments of BASHA'S stores with thousands of doses of vaccine, but the store had no infrastructure to handle customer questions and requests. He asked if KOMANDO could help BASHA'S come up with a website to handle the flood of inquiries; after telling him she would make some calls, KOMANDO reached Rep. DAVID SCHWEIKERT (R-AZ), who arranged for BASHA'S to coordinate with the ARIZONA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH SERVICES, and the ADHS is working on a "white-label" version of its own vaccine application website for BASHA'S to use for appointment scheduling.

