Wolff, Raponi

COX MEDIA GROUP/DAYTON, OH Dir. of Digital TIM WOLFF has joined FUTURI as VP/TV and Digital Publishing Innovation, and longtime television station manager TOM RAPONI has joined FUTURI's Board of Directors.

"TV broadcasters and digital publishers are all struggling to grow their content, audience, and revenue, and FUTURI technology has been proven to deliver results on all fronts," said FUTURI CEO DANIEL ANSTANDIG. "Adding the considerable skill, experience, and insight of TIM WOLFF and TOM RAPONI to our team is a privilege, as FUTURI solutions become even more essential and helpful to the TV broadcasting and digital publishing industries."

"FUTURI has elegant solutions that cut through the BS to fix real problems in TV broadcasting and digital publishing. They have a spirit and ethos of working with journalists to help them create stronger connections with their community," said WOLFF. "Working with DANIEL ANSTANDIG and the FUTURI team, I can use my experience and knowledge to help not just one newsroom, but newsrooms around the country."

"Senior leaders in the TV business are in a challenging time where growing content, audience, and revenue requires the ability to combine the science of predictive AI and research with the art of storytelling to maximize their results and stay relevant," said RAPONI. "Driving growth for its partners is core to what FUTURI and DANIEL ANSTANDIG do every day, and I'm thrilled to join the team and help drive growth for the TV industry."

