Independent artist management, music publishing, and artist development company WAREHOUSE WEST ENTERTAINMENT has named KRIS MARCY as Dir./Artist Management & Development and promoted RAFAELA MARONE from Coord./Management to Mgr./Creative Services.

“We are excited to welcome KRIS to the team and to congratulate RAFAELA on her new position,” said WAREHOUSE WEST ENTERTAINMENT founder LUKE WOOTEN. “As we gear up for live music to start again sometime this year, we’re confident that KRIS and RAFAELA will bring much-needed experience and enthusiasm to our artists’ programs.”

MARCY, an industry veteran has been involved as artist manager, tour manager, consultant, and artist alongside talent such as BRAD PAISLEY, BROOKS & DUNN, CHRIS STAPLETON, KEITH URBAN, ALAN JACKSON, GEORGE STRAIT, JOHNNY CASH, WAYLON JENNINGS, MERLE HAGGARD and more. In his new role with WAREHOUSE WEST ENTERTAINMENT, MARCY will assume responsibility for roster development and the company’s day-to-day artist management division.

MARONE has spent a year in her previous role as Coord./Management, and will now be responsible for supporting releases and publishing activities of WAREHOUSE WEST ENTERTAINMENT artists.

