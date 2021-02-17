Charese Fruge, Shelley Wade

In this week's ALL ACCESS "WOMEN TO WATCH" column, MC MEDIA Principal CHARESE FRUGE gathers incredible insights into the remarkable career of SHELLEY WADE.

WADE, who spent 12 years at iconic WHTZ (Z100)/NEW YORK, noted a particularly memorable part of her career by saying, “When I look back on it, my career has been pretty remarkable...There are so many accomplishments I've achieved, but lemme point out two. I was the first African American to ever have a full-time show on Z100/NEW YORK. Also...There was a period of time when I was on both Z100/NEW YORK and 104.3 MYfm/LOS ANGELES where RYAN SEACREST and I were the only two jocks in AMERICA who were on air in both NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES.”

In ALL ACCESS' "WOMEN TO WATCH," CHARESE FRUGE finds out what works for some of the best that our industries have to offer. Her latest with SHELLEY WADE is here.

« see more Net News