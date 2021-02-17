Cash Contest For Member Stations

THE INDEPENDENT BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION (IBA) has launched a national cash contest for member stations to participate in. Any station not currently an IBA member can participate by joining the IBA on or before FEBRUARY 28th and registering for the contest. Stations may join at www.iba.media.

IBA members are encouraged to register as soon as possible before FEBRUARY 28th. The cost per station to participate in the cash contest is only $250.

According to IBA Board member TONY RENDA, “This has the potential to be one of the largest cash contests ever in radio."

The IBA now has 1,500 members. According to RENDA, "Like everything we are doing to help independent operators create more revenue and operate more efficiently, we start by asking the membership what they want. According to the survey, the majority wants a six-week long contest in both the SPRING and FALL.”

The contest is designed in a way to sound extremely local and will be fully produced to make it easy to execute by the participating stations.

According to IBA President RON STONE, "This is one more item that members said they would benefit from if we could make it happen…and the IBA has delivered again. This promotion will play great on the air and participating stations can generate substantial revenue through the contest with a different local sponsor on each station.”

The contest is planned to start on APRIL 14th and run for six weeks, depending on the level of participation.

