"At least twice a week, I host rooms on CLUBHOUSE, the emerging audio-only app," commented MERGE author and LORI LEWIS MEDIA President LORI LEWIS.

"We talk a lot about social media – I also talk with influencers and decision makers in the audio space, in general.

"The topic this past MONDAY night, 'Social Media Rules Of Engagement,' offered great tips and takeaways on the negativity we can often experience from not only anonymous people and strangers – but even people we know.

"Among those who shared solid advice in navigating what can feel at times an awful and bullish space were: COREY DYLAN, mornings, KFBG/SAN DIEGO; CHRISTY TAYLOR, formerly with GO RADIO/MINNEAPOLIS; LEE ANN JACKSON, Social Media Strategist, AMBASSADOR ADVERTISING AGENCY; KRISTIN MONICA, afternoons, KTXY/JEFFERSON CITY; HEATHER LEE, mornings, KAZR/DES MOINES; ROBIN ROTH, DJ/Voice Emcee; DEREK MADDEN, PD KXXR/MINNEAPOLIS; LINDSAY, Syndicated Talent, UNITED STATIONS; JIMI JAMM, PD WCJW/WESTERN NY; DRAKE DONOVAN, Voice Actor, and BRENDYN WAYNE, Radio Talent/MARTZ COMMUNICATIONS GROUP.

"While it’s basic human instinct to protect yourself, walk away, take a breath; determine your best response.

"Understand that you’re the author of your own story.

"Consider reacting with positivity. Others are watching."

Read more about "Navigating The Negative Effects Of Social Media" in MERGE, which is designed and written to help assist the radio and record industry in the social and digital space. Reach out to LORI LEWIS, here.

