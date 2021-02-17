Average Joes Entertainment

AVERAGE JOES ENTERTAINMENT CEO and President SHANNON HOUCHINS has teamed up with multi-format entertainment company MACROVERSE co-founders and executive producers, EBEN MATTHEWS and ADAM MARTIN, to release a new, digital comic series, “The AVERAGE JOES." The collaboration continues HOUCHINS' 2017 print comics featuring Country artist and AVERAGE JOES ENTERTAINMENT co-founder COLT FORD and friends as superheroes. The new partnership with MACROVERSE will update the series in a modern, digital format via a phone app.

The series follows AVERAGE JOES artists and alumni FORD, THE LACS, SARAH ROSS, LENNY COOPER and MOONSHINE BANDITS.

“This is a great way for me and my labelmates to reach a new audience,” said FORD. “I’m excited to continuing to fight for justice and take my archenemies to task in the digital world.”

"Bringing these heroic personas from our favorite Country music stars to life in this new format is thrilling for MACROVERSE," said MATTHEWS. "Bringing fans of music, art and storytelling together is a key part of our mission.”

The first three episodes of "The AVERAGE JOES" series are available now for iOS and ANDROID devices with ad-free, unlimited access and on demand. Episodes four and five will be released on TUESDAY, MARCH 2nd, with additional episodes every other TUESDAY after that.

« see more Net News