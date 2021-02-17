Guild Of Music Supervisors

SIXTH ANNUAL GUILD OF MUSIC SUPERVISORS "State Of Music In Media" Conference will take place virtually, FEBRUARY 19th-20th. The event is free to all members of the GUILD.



Highlights include virtual appearances by JEWEL, DEV HYNES (BLOOD ORANGE), DJ SHADOW, COLIN STETSON, POS (DE LA SOUL) and WENDY MELVOIN & LISA COLEMAN.



Membership is open to music supervisors and music and entertainment professionals. To learn more about becoming a member or friend of the GUILD, go here.

Some of the highlights include



-- Opening Remarks from GMS President JOEL C. HIGH and VP MADONNA WADE REED



--Navigating Unions In Music Supervision

--MUSIC MODERNIZATION ACT -- What It Means For You



--What's the Score? Acclaimed composers share insight into their paths from celebrated musicians to film & TV scoring: panelists



--Beats, Rhymes & Life: A deep dive into the history of Hip Hop Music Producing:

--A Look At The Golden Era Of Hip Hop: A Discussion On Music Sampling And Licensing Opportunities Of '90s-era Hip-Hop:



--Tech Tools: Pro Tools:



--The State of Music in Media – The Road Ahead:



--Who Will Save Your Soul? A Meditation And Conversation With JEWEL



LAINEY WILSON and ASHLEY NICOLE GREENE will perform. Lainey Wilson and Ashley Nicole Greene.



To RSVP to attend the conference, and learn about past conferences, go here.

