CUMULUS MEDIA/MACON, GA has promoted air personality DJ BLAKJAK to APD for both Top 40 WMGB (B95.1) and Urban WLZN (BLAZIN 92.3). He'll also hold down 3-9p weekdays for WLZN.

PD/MD JUSTIN BRYANT said, “We’re incredibly happy to promote DJ BLAKJAK to this new position after many years of dedicated hard work.”

BLAKJAK added, “I look forward to learning more and working with the great staff at CUMULUS/MACON…#WATCHMEWORK!”

He's been with WLZN since 2008.

