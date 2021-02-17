Mona Sutphen

SPOTIFY adds MONA SUTPHEN to its Board of Directors in APRIL of 2021, subject to shareholder approval. SUTPHEN is a private equity advisor and a co-founder/advisor for several technology start-ups, and was a senior WHITE HOUSE official during the OBAMA Administration.

“MONA has built a career in both the private and public sectors advising leaders on international and U.S. domestic policy, technology, macroeconomics and trade, and human rights ... and that’s just the tip of the iceberg,” said SPOTIFY Founder/CEO/Chairman DANIEL EK. “MONA will bring a new and highly valuable perspective to the Board as we focus on driving our strategy forward during this time of exceptional change around the world.”

“I’m very much looking forward to joining the SPOTIFY Board of Directors,” said SUTPHEN. “SPOTIFY has been a revolutionary force and impressive innovator in the audio industry, transforming the content landscape globally. I’m excited to be a part of its continued evolution and expansion.”

