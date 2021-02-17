Nelson

Multicultural advertising agency UWG Chair/CEO MONIQUE NELSON has been appointed to the Board of Directors of ENTERCOM. NELSON's addition brings the number of directors on ENTERCOM's board to eleven.

“During this transformative time for our company, we’re excited to welcome MONIQUE to ENTERCOM’s Board of Directors,” said Chairman/Pres./CEO DAVID FIELD. “Her extensive career in advertising and marketing leadership make her an outstanding addition to our board.”



“ENTERCOM is in an exciting and pivotal moment and I’m delighted to be joining the Board,” said NELSON. “It’s clear ENTERCOM is truly committed to moving the needle significantly in the audio space.”

