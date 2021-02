Nicki Minaj (Photo: Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock)

ALL ACCESS recently reported that NICKI MINAJ’s father ROBERT MARAJ died because of a hit-and-run car accident (NET NEWS 2/15).

This morning (2/17) the alleged driver of the hit-and run vehicle turned himself into the NASSAU COUNTY, NY police, reports the NEW YORK POST.

Read the POST story here.

