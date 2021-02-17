LVRN

WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC has signed a partnership deal with R&B/Hip Hop label LOVE RENAISSANCE (LVRN). The deal includes new signings with BRS KASH, CRUEL SANTINO, GMK, and GENIO BAMBINO. The publishing house's deal with LVRN artist SUMMER WALKER has also been extended.

A joint comment from WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC Co-Chair/CEO GUY MOOT and Co-Chair/COO CARIANNE MARSHALL said, “LVRN is made up of inspiring young visionaries who helped to put SUMMER WALKER on the global stage. They’ve successfully built one of the most forward-looking and progressive music imprints out there and are exactly the type of entrepreneurs we’re looking to be in business with. Both of us, along with RYAN PRESS, WALLACE and our whole team are excited to work with them to help even more artists, songwriters and producers reach their full potential.”

LVRN Co-Founder/Pres. TUNDE BALOGUN and Co-Founder/Head of A&R JUSTICE BAIDEN said in a joint comment, “Our main focus since the label’s founding has been the development of artists. We are now committing the same focus and approach with publishing to develop the best songwriters, producers, and artists. It’s pivotal to continue building with a talented team around you, which is what we found with WARNER, and why this partnership is so important to actualize the next step which includes the ability for the label’s publishing arm to administer writers they publish on their own and to fully partner with WCM. WALLACE JOSEPH, RYAN PRESS, and SHANI GONZALES have been close friends of ours for years, so we are thrilled to be in business with them in this new venture.”

WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC Sr. Director of A&R WALLACE JOSEPH added: “It’s great to be able to make our partnership with our friends at LVRN official. We’ve been working together for a while now and share a similar vision for helping to develop and shape songwriters’ careers at every stage of their journeys.”

