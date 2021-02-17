Cadeau

THE ATHLETIC is reporting that ROGERS MEDIA & SPORTS Sports CJCL-A (SPORTSNET 590 THE FAN)TORONTO PD DAVE CADEAU has exited the station.

CADEAU was upped from APD to PD when DON KOLLINS left for ENTERCOM Sports KGMZ (95.7 THE GAME)/SAN FRANCISCO in 2015; CADEAU initially joined THE FAN as a producer in 2000 and anchored and hosted through 2008, when he left for three years at SPORTSNET's rival TSN. He returned as Senior Producer in 2011 and became APD in 2013. THE ATHLETIC reported that CADEAU was let go on TUESDAY (2/16) with no announcement or comment issued.

