Michelle

SUPERADIO NETWORKS & CMT PRODUCTIONS have named DIANA MICHELLE co-host & Associate Producer of the SUPERADIO syndicated weekend show "THE BASSMENT."

The show is hosted by iHEARTMEDIA Hip Hop & R&B’s KRRL (REAL 92.3)/LOS ANGELES's DJ E-ROCK. Most recently MICHELLE worked at Top 40/Rhythmic KGGI/RIVERSIDE.

SUPERADIO Pres. ERIC FAISON told ALL ACCESS, "DIANA Is the perfect fit to join E-ROCK on THE BASSMENT. Adding her to the mix makes a great show even better."

CTC PRODUCTIONS KEITH ELLIOT said, "DIANA is a perfect addition to the team & we look forward to her making all of us better."

DJ E-ROCK added, "I've worked with DIANA MICHELLE from the inception of her career and knew that it was only a matter of time for that to all come full-circle.

“I look forward to breaking barriers with her as she becomes the first lady of our show that will not only innovate but inspire many who tune in. Remember the name, she's checked in."

MICHELLE makes her debut this weekend (2/20 & 2/21).

« see more Net News