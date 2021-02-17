Larry King (Photo: Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com)

The handwritten will leaving LARRY KING's estate to his five children (NET NEWS 2/16) is being contested in court by his widow, SHAWN SOUTHWICK KING.

LARRY KING filed for divorce in 2019 but the divorce was not finalized at the time of his death, but in the lawsuit, SHAWN, who was not named in the handwritten will, alleges that the couple was working towards a reconciliation and had gone to counseling, and that her estranged husband was "not pushing the divorce."

The suit is asking that the will, date OCTOBER 17, 2019 and naming his five children (two of whom have since died) as equal beneficiaries, be invalidated and the appointment of LARRY KING JR. as administrator be set aside, with SHAWN named special administrator. LARRY KING died on JANUARY 23rd after a month-long battle with COVID-19.

