Local Focus

TUNED-IN BROADCASTING Triple A WRLT (LIGHTNING 100)/NASHVILLE is back with its annual MUSIC CITY MAYHEM. This is the station’s new music discovery competition, exposing listeners to emerging talent based in NASHVILLE.

Thirty-two local artists are chosen to battle it out on-air and online. It is up to the listeners and bands’ fans to determine who wins the grand prize. The grand prize includes heavy rotation on LIGHTNING 100 for one month, an advertising package valued at $3,200, a $500 credit towards legal advice from WHISKEY GHOST ENTERTAINMENT LAW, a pair of ADAM AUDIO A7X monitors and 10 hours of production, song development, mixing and mastering from BASEMENT 3 PRODUCTIONS, plus three days with an engineer at EAST NASHVILLE recording studio, FORTY-ONE FIFTEEN.

In addition, the final eight bands will also receive a one-hour consultation with the founder of WHISKEY GHOST ENTERTAINMENT LAW, Attorney COLIN MAHER.

Previous winners of MUSIC CITY MAYHEM include MOON TAXI, CREATURE COMFORT and FULTON LEE.

Submissions can now be made here.



« see more Net News