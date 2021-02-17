C13Features (Art: Curt Courtenay / Cadence13)

ENTERCOM's CADENCE13 has announced the first three fictional scripted series to be released under its C13FEATURES banner. The "audio movies" division, announced last year (NET NEWS 6/25/2020), is releasing the shows as one-episode, 90-minute, self-contained podcasts and is working with ENDEAVOR CONTENT on the project.

Coming this year will be "TREAT," the story of a mystical figure who brings prosperity to a small town but at a steep price, written by NATHAN BALLINGRUD with BABAK ANVARI and LUCAN TOH of TWO & TWO PICTURES; ALIX SOBLER's "GHOSTWRITER," described as "a cross between 'SILENCE OF THE LAMBS' and 'THE GIRL WITH THE DRAGON TATTOO'"; and "THE FOLLOWERS," written by BRETT NEICHIN and following a married pair of social media influencers being stalked and framed for murder while traveling in EUROPE on their honeymoon.

CADENCE13 Chief Content Officer CHRIS CORCORAN, who is serving as Exec. Producer for the shows, said, “We’ve been disciplined and strategic, finding the right stories, writing, and characters that we feel meet our ambitious creative expectations. This is an opportunity to bring storytelling to the world in a brand-new, easily digestible experience, to create ‘movies for your ears.’ I can’t wait to bring these first three original audio features to life in this fashion."



“We are thrilled to be working with world class creative talent to explore a new and exciting way to launch film franchises, together with our partners at CADENCE13, bringing premium movies to podcast listeners, and then expanding these worlds across film and television,” said ENDEAVOR CONTENT EVP/TV Advisory and Audio LORENZO DE MAIO. “In today’s growing content landscape, this is yet another unique opportunity to bring compelling storytelling to audiences worldwide.”

