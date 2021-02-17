6 New SummitMedia Markets

SKYVIEW NETWORKS' syndicated "B-DUB RADIO" daypart show adds six SUMMITMEDIA stations to its roster of affiliates. The "B-DUB RADIO" party can now be heard in nights on Country stations WZZK/BIRMINGHAM. AL; WCYQ (100.3 THE WOLF)/KNOXVILLE, TN; WQNU (Q103.1)/LOUISVILLE, KY; KTTS (COUNTRY 94.7)/SPRINGFIELD, MO; WKHK (K95)/RICHMOND, VA; and KFDI/WICHITA, KS. After six years as a SATURDAY night show, "B-DUB RADIO" expanded to weekdays last fall (NET NEWS 9/3/20).

SUMMITMEDIA EVP/Programming RANDY CHASE commented, "We are excited to have 'B-DUB RADIO' on six nights a week on all SUMMITMEDIA Country stations nationally. He brings unparalleled energy and incredible content night after night."

Host BRYAN "B-DUB" WASHINGTON added, "We are thrilled to partner with SUMMITMEDIA and join this family of amazing, heritage Country stations. We strive to provide a truly customized sound, and A-level content in each market the show airs. The added flexibility of stations programming their own music allows for 'B-DUB RADIO' to deliver customized content in near real time, no matter the daypart. If a Program Director is looking for a content-driven afternoon show or a 'more music' morning show, we can easily fill that void."

For affiliation information on "B-DUB RADIO" and "B-DUB RADIO SATURDAY NIGHT," visit skyviewcountry.com or email affiliation@skyviewsat.com.

