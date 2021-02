Sold

BROOMFIELD BROADCASTING OF LEXINGTON, INC. is selling R&B Oldies WDEK-A-W250CG (JAMMIN' HITS 97.9 & 1170)/LEXINGTON, SC to THE MEETING PLACE CHURCH OF GREATER COLUMBIA for $475,000.

in other filings with the FCC, iHEARTMEDIA spinoff trust ALOHA STATION TRUST II LLC is donating News-Talk WZZW-A/MILTON, WV to PURE MEDIA MINISTRIES, INC.

LA FAVORITA RADIO NETWORK, INC. is transferring KAFY-A/BAKERSFIELD, CA and K222DH/DELANO, CA to AOTS HOLDINGS, INC (TORRES MEDIA GROUP, LLC) in exchange for the 5% of the seller held by TORRES.

TOP O' TEXAS EDUCATIONAL BROADCASTING FOUNDATION is selling noncommercial Religion KUHC (KINGDOM KEYS RADIO)/STRATFORD, TX to LIBERTAD EN CRISTO MINISTRIES for $10,000.

Applying for STAs were FORT MYERS BROADCASTING COMPANY (WINK-F/FORT MYERS, FL, temporary operation from another tower while TV repack work is done on licensed tower) and SAGA COMMUNICATIONS OF NEW ENGLAND, LLC (WFEA-A/MANCHESTER, NH, reduced daytime power while minor daytime parameter reading fluctuations are addressed).

And filing for Silent STAs were RADIO BY GRACE, INC. (W281AM/MACCLENNY, FL, replacement antenna on order); KGAP-LP FM (KGAP-LP/LOS ANGELES, pole collapsed and transmitter malfunctioned); and QUALITY RADIO PARTNERS, INC. (WZWK-LP/GREENVILLE, SC, antenna dismantled by landowner due to "scheduling error").

