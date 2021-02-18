Demi Lovato (Tinseltown/Shutterstock.com)

DEMI LOVATO is revealing her struggles with addiction in the new YOUTUBE ORIGINALS documentary, "Dancing With The Devil."

She admitted for the first time doctors believed she only had 10 minutes to live when she overdosed after suffering three strokes and a heart attack during the nearly fatal incident in JULY 2018. also features friends and family describing her struggle to survive.

The documentary highlights her rise to superstardom and her struggles with sobriety and mental health. A new trailer touches on her recent two-month engagement to MAX EHRICH.

DEMI was hospitalized for two weeks following the overdose, recuperating for months before making her triumphant comeback at the GRAMMY AWARDS show in JANUARY 2020, performing the single, "Anyone" -- which she wrote just four days before she OD'd -- and later said it was pretty evident the lyrics were a cry for help.

"Dancing with the Devil" makes its eagerly anticipated premiere MARCH 23rd on YOUTUBE.

« see more Net News