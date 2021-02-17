Fulcher

BLACK RIVER ENTERTAINMENT has signed singer-songwriter RAY FULCHER to its artist roster. FULCHER has toured with LUKE COMBS and MATT STELL, and seen tremendous success as a songwriter, penning tracks including COMBS' "This One's For You," "When It Rains It Pours," "Even Though I'm Leaving," "Does To Me" ft. ERIC CHURCH, and "Lovin' On You." FULCHER is currently writing and recording new music with producer JONATHAN SINGLETON, and is set to support COMBS on his upcoming "What You See Is What You Get," tour this FALL. FULCHER is also supported by WME, UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING, RIVER HOUSE PUBLISHING, and BADLANDS MANAGEMENT.

"What a great day for all of us," said BLACK RIVER ENTERTAINMENT President/CEO GORDON KERR. "What an impressive team we are now partnered alongside. Most importantly, what an artist. We are honored to step into this already impressive journey and can't wait to see what is in store for RAY."

"I always knew I didn't want to sign anywhere unless they really believed in our music and vision as much as we did ourselves," said GEORGIA native FULCHER. "They had to really get the songs and what we wanted to do with them, and believe that I was the guy to carry them to the masses. With BLACK RIVER, we have gotten all that and more ... and the more I've gotten to know the people, the more I see what a great group of not just professionals they are, but humans. Just felt like a real easy decision."

