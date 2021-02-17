Panelist Rod Phillips

During TODAY's (2/17) "Talent Loving Coaching" session panel at CRS 2021, panelists included on-air talent and programmers. They touched on topics ranging from useful talent feedback, the programmer/talent relationship, how to approach politics on the air, and how to get the job done with a smaller staff.

iHEARTMEDIA's nationally syndicated radio host BOBBY BONES, KPLX/DALLAS morning hosts BRIAN MOORE and TARA WARD, and nationally syndicated countdown show host FITZ were among the panelists representing the talent side. When asked about helpful feedback, those panelists agreed that they prefer direct, honest evaluation over only hearing the positive, or no feedback at all. FITZ said, "It's not what you say, it's how you say it."

Panelist and HUBBARD RADIO SEATTLE OM SCOTT MAHALICK, who works directly with FITZ, discussed the importance of programmers filling the talent in on the "why" behind the decisions. His method is to let them see the data, audience feedback and all other elements that go into the programming decisions. If he personally doesn't enjoy a show's segment, but the audience numbers are positive, he lets the empirical data have the final say.

iHEARTCOUNTRY EVPP ROD PHILLIPS, who works directly with BONES, noted the importance of a trusting relationship between programmers and talent. He's worked with BONES for over 20 years, and said that trust is something you can't fake. BONES pointed out that he trusts when PHILLIPS gives good feedback, because he also isn't afraid to tell BONES the negative.

When the conversation turned to discussing politics on the air, BONES noted that he likes to talk about issues, but not necessarily politics. He wants his audience to know that he recognizes current trending topics, but tries to only speak on facts and avoid the opinionated political aspects of it. MOORE shared a similar sentiment, noting that in past morning shows he was a part of, he had been known as the "friction component," but that he has changed stances this year. Now, when discussing political issues with the Country audience, he tries to be a better listener. His co-host WARD said that she likes to approach polarizing topics from a place of recognizing emotions, and also trying to listen.

The concluding topic of the panel was on how to utilize a small staff and still prioritize all the aspects of digital media that create a brand. MAHALLICK noted how important it is to pull every member of your staff into contributing to the brand. He mentioned that on his stations' websites, part-timers, accounting members, social media and street team are all featured because they all contribute to the bigger picture. He said to talk to your employees, interns included, and get to know their passions. A sales representative might have a photography passion that can also help the station and save money. KPLX and KSCS/DALLAS PD MIKE PRESTON agreed on the importance of getting to know your staff, and said he is excited to do that with his new morning show team once the pandemic allows.

