KING CITY COMMUNICATIONS Country/Sports KRKC/MONTEREY-SALINAS, CA, on-air personality LOLA BERLIN has died following complications of liver disease. She was 44 years old.

BERLIN held various roles for her 14 years at KRKC, but is best known as co-host alongside 30-year station vet/OM MICHAEL DAVIS, and for her NFL predictions.

The SALINAS, CA, native's legal name was CELSA SAENZ. She is survived by her parents and daughter, CHLOE. Service info is pending.

