TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Hot AC WJLK (94.3 THE POINT)/MONMOUTH-OCEAN, NJ, has hired SHANNON HOLLY to its on-air lineup as morning co-host..

Earlier this month, 18-year station veteran LOU RUSSO announced from the historic BASIE CENTER stage of the hiring of HOLLY to be his new co-host on "LOU & SHANNON In The Morning." HOLLY replaces 18-year co-host LIZ JERESSI, who left last year (NET NEWS, 12/1/20).

SHANNON was born and raised in NEW JERSEY and has been in the radio business for over 20 years. Her career highlights include winning the prestigious MARCONI AWARD for Large Market Personality Of The Year in 2014 and hosting big market morning shows at KSTP/MINNEAPOLIS and WSTR/ATLANTA.



RUSSO is thrilled to partner with HOLLY: “SHANNON is funny, she is real and she’s a true pro. I am looking forward to working with her and learning from her. We can’t wait to give the JERSEY SHORE the morning show they deserve. I couldn’t be more excited about having SHANNON on the team!”

Added HOLLY, "When something is a perfect fit you just know it. This JERSEY Girl is beyond excited to be back home doing what I love most, morning radio. My co-host LOU and I have big plans for a big show. We're ready to entertain, comfort and energize our community. I'm thankful to TOWNSQUARE MEDIA management for believing in us and fueling us with positivity. We're about to take the JERSEY SHORE by storm in the best possible way...Let's go!”



TOWNSQUARE MARKET President JIM ANTES added: “I am extremely excited to welcome SHANNON HOLLY to TOWNSQUARE and this incredible radio station. Her energy and charisma is a perfect match for the legendary LOU RUSSO, who already shines each and every morning. This new morning show duo will take 94.3 THE POINT to new heights at the JERSEY SHORE.”



The new team is currently accepting suggestions for the new show’s name on the 94.3 THE POINT app and can be

heard live weekdays from 5:30a to 9a (ET) on 94.3 FM, 943ThePoint.com, or the free 94.3 THE POINT app.

