UNIVERSITY OF NEW ORLEANS Variety WWNO/NEW ORLEANS and PUBLIC RADIO, INC. News-Talk WRKF/BATON ROUGE are partnering on a new midday regional news hour. "LOUISIANA CONSIDERED" debuted MONDAY (2/15) at noon (CT) with a half-hour replayed at 7:30p (CT).

WWNO-WRKF News Dir. PATRICK MADDEN, WRKF "MORNING EDITION" local host KAREN HENDERSON, and WWNO "ALL THINGS CONSIDERED" local host KARL LENGEL are hosting the show, with FRIDAYS featuring a state politics roundtable co-hosted by THE ADVOCATE/THE TIMES-PICAYUNE columnist STEPHANIE GRACE.

