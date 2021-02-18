On A Mission Virtual Event

MUSICARES will host "Music on a Mission," a virtual fundraiser to honor "the resilience of the music community which has been deeply impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic."

The event will take place on FRIDAY, MARCH 12th, two nights before the 63rd ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS telecast, and will feature new performances from HAIM, H.E.R., JHENÉ AIKO, and JOHN LEGEND as well as performances from the MUSICARES' vaults featuring BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN, STEVIE NICKS and TOM PETTY, and USHER.

"Music on a Mission is a chance to recognize the challenges music people have faced this past year and honor their resiliency," said Exec. Dir. LAURA SEGURA. "After surveying the music industry, it is clear the pandemic has taken a financial and mental toll. As the leading foundation dedicated to the health and welfare of music people, it is our responsibility to support music people through this pandemic and beyond. We're thrilled to pay tribute to the people who have kept the music playing."

