As THE E.W. SCRIPPS COMPANY once again exits the audio industry, Chairman RICH BOEHNE has announced his retirement from the Board of Directors upon expiration of his term on MONDAY, MAY 3rd, Independent Lead Director KIM WILLIAMS will move up to Chair at that time. BOEHNE served as Pres./CEO of the company in 2008-17, and has been a director for 13 years and Chairman for eight. SCRIPPS disclosed the sale of TRITON DIGITAL to iHEARTMEDIA YESTERDAY (NET NEWS 2/17); it sold STITCHER to SIRIUSXM earlier this year and shed its radio properties in the acquisition and split-up of JOURNAL COMMUNICATIONS.

Pres./CEO ADAM SYMSON said, "RICH has left a lasting imprint on our businesses and culture, from his belief in the journalist's role in bringing light to the world's injustice to the entrepreneurial mindset he instilled in his team and that remains core to who we are today. RICH's leadership for over 30 years has been invaluable to our company's success, and we wish him well as he steps away to pursue other interests and opportunities."

"SCRIPPS is entering its next season of success underpinned by a ferocious commitment to doing well for shareholders by doing good for its customers and communities," said BOEHNE. "I'm pleased to complete my service to SCRIPPS at a time when opportunities abound for the enterprise under the strong stewardship of CEO ADAM SYMSON and soon-to-be board chair KIM WILLIAMS."

On WILLIAMS' ascendancy, SYMSON added, "Since she joined the SCRIPPS board, KIM has contributed to the company in so many ways, through her wealth of board experience, deep financial expertise and an innate sense of corporate stewardship -- all of which has helped SCRIPPS continue to capitalize on the changing media landscape. I look forward to her leadership as we set our course as a full-scale television company."

