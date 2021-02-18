Ink New Deal

ENTERTAINMENT ONE (eONE) has closed a new deal with 1501 CERTIFIED ENTERTAINMENT, the HOUSTON-based label owned by former professional baseball player CARL CRAWFORD. The first release under this global, new deal will be a project by new HOUSTON rapper, STUNNA BAM.

eONE Pres./Urban Music ALAN GRUNBLATT commented, "CARL (CRAWFORD) has had great success with his label and truly knows how to identify and nurture talent. I’m thrilled to be working with him and his team."

CRAWFORD added, "I’m thrilled to partner with ALAN and eONE to build on STUNNA’s success, and this expanded and stronger team will continue to celebrate TEXAS’ rich, musical culture."

1501 CERTIFIED ENTERTAINMENT's biggest success story to date is rapper MEGAN THEE STALLION. 1501 is also home to DALLAS rapper ERICA BANKS.

