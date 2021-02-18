New Series

COLOR FARM MEDIA is partnering with CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD and iHEARTMEDIA's THE BLACK EFFECT PODCAST NETWORK for a new podcast examining the issue of reparations. Actress and COLOR FARM co-founder ERIKA ALEXANDER and filmmaker WHITNEY DOW co-host “REPARATIONS: THE BIG PAYBACK,” which debuts TODAY (2/18) and will post new episodes every THURSDAY.

“We’re thrilled to partner with CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD and iHEARTMEDIA to launch this important podcast at a critical juncture in the history of AMERICA,” said ALEXANDER. “We sit on the precipice of an opportunity to heal America’s divide through leaning in to a greater understanding of the restorative powers of reparations.”

“I believe the need for true racial reconciliation is one the most pressing issues confronting our country today, and that an honest conversation about reparations is a critical component in beginning to heal the wounds of slavery,” said DOW. “I am excited to be part of that conversation and grateful to THE BLACK EFFECT PODCAST NETWORK for giving ERIKA and me the opportunity to bring that conversation to the world.”

"ERIKA ALEXANDER is brilliant. Anytime I can assist her in bringing any one of her visions to life it's a no brainer for me,” said CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD. “There are so many conversations revolving around reparations and the case for Black Americans to have reparations, and hopefully this project adds to those conversations and makes people realize why reparations isn't just a request, but a necessary step for this country to take in order for it to atone for the sin of slavery and finally get to a real place of healing.”

