Now On Saturdays

RED APPLE MEDIA News-Talk WABC-A/NEW YORK has added a weekend show from TRUMP WHITE HOUSE economic advisor and former syndicated radio host LARRY KUDLOW. KUDLOW is hosting SATURDAYS 10a-1p (ET); he has also joined FOX BUSINESS NETWORK for a weekday show.

WABC, as previously reported, has also added former Rep. PETER KING (R-NY) as a regular guest co-host on the new weekday afternoon "WABC EVENING NEWS," co-hosted by station owner JOHN CATSIMATIDIS and LIDIA CURANAJ (NET NEWS 2/8).

