NASHVILLE's COUNTY MUSIC HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM (CMHOFM) has promoted MARK DeLELYS from Sr. Dir./Museum Sales & Retail to VP/Revenue. In his new role, DeLELYS will focus on growing revenue, expanding e-commerce presence and identifying new lines of business for the museum. He will also have responsibility for all earned income streams.

“Since joining the museum nearly 10 years ago, MARK’s leadership and expertise have been critical to the museum’s growth,” said CMHOFM CEO KYLE YOUNG. “We created this role to complement the museum’s unique operating model, which is centered on a diverse, earned revenue base. With MARK, we have an established leader who not only has a strong background in arts and culture, but also the business acumen to consistently deliver innovative ideas that will help the museum grow and expand our platforms for sharing the Country music story.”

