OSCAR-winning writer/director ADAM MCKAY's HYPEROBJECT INDUSTRIES, THREE UNCANNY FOUR PRODUCTIONS, and SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT have posted the first two episodes of the new podcast “THINGS YOU DON’T NEED TO KNOW,” hosted by YOUTUBE video creator ARI CAGAN. The show, a comedic "how to," replete with experts, about random subjects of little use to most people, will run for 30 episodes, starting with an installment about bomb disposal, with future episodes on selling your soul, beating the house at a casino, and other not-entirely-useful topics.

“ARI CAGAN feels like he was raised in a country where he was the sole citizen,” said MCKAY. “He is a total original. There’s no one I’d rather learn things from that I probably won’t need to know.”

“This podcast is a bit of everything. It’s like a job fair, you get a little taste. You won’t be able to defuse a bomb after listening but maybe you’ll decide air traffic controller is a career you’d like to pursue,” said CAGAN. “I’ve spent my life creating videos, I’d never even listened to a podcast before making this, and I think it’s resulted in a rather unique mix of different genres.”

