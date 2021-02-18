Important Step

The WARNER MUSIC GROUP/BLAVATNIK FAMILY FOUNDATION SOCIAL JUSTICE FUND (WMG/BFF SJF), has awarded six grants for social justice endeavors. This initial effort is an on ongoing collaborative mission to invest $100 million in organizations focused on achieving equal rights and opportunities for all.

The recipients are BLACK CULTURAL ARCHIVES, BLACK FUTURES LAB, FLORIDA RIGHTS RESTORATION COALITION (FRRC), HOWARD UNIVERSITY, REFORM ALLIANCE, and the RHYTHM & BLUES FOUNDATION.

WMG/BFF SJF Pres./ATLANTIC RECORDS/Chief Partnerships Officer & WMG/Head of Global Brand Partnerships Council CAMILLE HACKNEY said, “We have been intentional in structuring the FUND as a separate legal entity to support organizations that are on the front lines of advancing equity and justice for all people. Our FUND intends to not only work to effect structural change through our contributions, but also support Black-owned and led businesses as a core way of operating.”

WMG/BFF Advisory Board member & FORD FOUNDATION Dir./Gender, Racial & Ethnic Justice TANYA COKE added, “Over the past eight months, we’ve crafted a grant making strategy focused on three key pillars; education, criminal justice, and cultural & performing arts that promote narrative change about the Black experience.

"This first tranche of grants to organizations providing a range of needed services and advocacy to effectuate meaningful change -- reflects these guiding principles, as well as the values of WARNER MUSIC GROUP and the BLAVATNIK FAMILY FOUNDATION.”

BLAVATNIK FAMILY FOUNDATION Chair LEN BLAVATNIK said, “Providing opportunities for underserved communities in education in the arts paves the way for equal opportunity and representation in the music industry and beyond. The FUND’s commitment to a sustained effort to achieve change and results will have a lasting, positive impact.”

