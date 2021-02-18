Carman

GMA GOSPEL MUSIC HALL OF FAME member, CARMAN, passed away TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 16 at a LAS VEGAS hospital, after fighting a series of complications resulting from surgery to repair a hiatal hernia. CARMAN DOMINIC LICCIARDELLO, a TRENTON, NJ native, known to fans as "CARMAN" was 65.

The GOSPEL MUSIC ASSOCIATION honored CARMAN with induction into the GMA GOSPEL MUSIC HALL OF FAME in 2018. BILLBOARD named him "Contemporary Christian Artist of the Year" in 1992 and 1995, and in 1993, his album, "Addicted To Jesus", was named "Contemporary Christian Album of the Year".

CARMAN's manager MATT FELTS commented, "When CARMAN resumed touring again a few years ago, he was concerned that no one would care that he was back. He was wrong. Every night fans packed out venues and his ministry was as powerful as it ever was. This world has lost a light in the darkness but today CARMAN saw first hand the fruit of his labors."

