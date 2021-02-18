'Kane-O' Still Rocking WCMF

ENTERCOM Classic Rock WCMF/ROCHESTER, NY midday host DAVE “KANE-O” KANE will celebrate his 40th year with the station on MONDAY, FEBRUARY 22nd. KANE said, “I've always said that I am blessed to have found, a job that I love to do in a place where I love to do it.” My longevity in ROCHESTER is a testament to the quality of life here, and certainly most of all, to the dedicated rockers who have not only supported WCMF for over a half century, but who have fostered and sustained a vibrant rock and roll scene in ROCHESTER for decades.”

“I still marvel at the amount of incredible experiences I've had, the places I've been, the musicians and shows I've had access to, and the people I've met,” added KANE. “I'm extremely fortunate to have worked with so many amazing, talented people over the many years, and most of all, the connection...this incredible bond that has been forged with the audience and the local community that is the most satisfying and humbling to me.”

ENTERCOM ROCHESTER Sr. VP/Market Manger SUSAN NUNN said, “Forty years on the air at one radio station is unprecedented in ROCHESTER radio and hard to come by anywhere else in the country. So many Rochesterians have grown up with WCMF and DAVE KANE and to have him still rockin’ on WCMF 40 years later makes people feel very connected to the station and to him.”

KANE started with WCMF on middays in 1981, and later that same year he was named APD/MD and eventually went on to program the station from 2008-2010. In 2019, KANE was honored with a “Special Merit Award” during the induction of WCMF to the ROCHESTER MUSIC HALL OF FAME. He has also been nominated for a “Radio Personality of the Year” MARCONI Award.

