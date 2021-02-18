Parental Guidance

Now it's the parents of social media personalities who are launching podcasts, with the debut of a new podcast from CADENCE13's RAMBLE network, "MARC AND HEIDI: THE OTHER D'AMELIOS," hosted by the parents of TIKTOK personalities and podcast hosts CHARLI and DIXIE D'AMELIO ("CHARLI AND DIXIE: TWO CHIX"). The elder D'AMELIOS' show will debut on TUESDAY (2/23).

“We are excited to be able to connect with and reach other parents with our new podcast with RAMBLE,” said MARC and HEIDI D'AMELIO in a press release. “Navigating and raising kids in a high-tech world is something we all can relate to, and we hope with honesty and some laughter we can come together and turn everyday family challenges into learning experiences that help us to grow and raise wonderful kids.”



“In their role both as parents to daughters and at the helm of the juggernaut that is the D'AMELIO family, MARC and HEIDI have a singular perspective and unparalleled experiences to share with fans and listeners around the world,” said CADENCE13 and RAMBLE Chief Content Officer CHRIS CORCORAN. “We couldn’t be more excited to have them join CHARLI and DIXIE as part of the RAMBLE and CADENCE13 family.”



“RAMBLE is the perfect home for MARC and HEIDI,” said UTA Partner/Head of Emerging Platforms OREN ROSENBAUM. “Their unique perspectives -- from becoming cultural icons overnight, to raising global social media superstars -- will provide listeners with the exceptional programming that RAMBLE is renowned for.”

