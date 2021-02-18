Jones' booking photo

MID-WEST FAMILY BROADCASTING Country WWQM (Q106)/MADISON, WI morning co-host JACKSON JONES, 40, was reportedly arrested last night (2/17) on allegations of child pornography possession, according to local TV stations WMTV (NBC 15 NEWS) and WKOW (27 ABC).

NBC NEWS 15 reports, “DANE COUNTY SHERIFF’s OFFICE records show MATTHEW BRADSHAW JONES was booked into the jail around 8:50p on a single count of possession of child pornography. He was arrested by the MT. HOREB POLICE DEPARTMENT about an hour and a half-earlier.” A source confirmed to the station that MATTHEW JONES and JACKSON JONES are the same person. A DANE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE spokesperson also confirmed JONES’ radio affiliation to 27 ABC.

“The MT. HOREB POLICE DEPT. confirmed executing a search warrant in the 100 block of RIDGE STREET, in conjunction with the WISCONSIN DEPT. OF JUSTICE, DIVISION OF CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION, and the DANE CO, SHERIFF’S OFFICE,” NBC 15 NEWS reports. “The department added several electronic devices were taken as evidence.”

“MOUNT HOREB police said in a press release sent THURSDAY that they were first tipped off about potential child porn possession in DECEMBER 2020,” 27 ABC reports. “The tip spawned an investigation which led to a search warrant … Officers took electronics as evidence for future analysis and arrested JONES.”

Q106 OM RANDY HAWKE did not immediately respond to ALL ACCESS’ request for comment about JONES. The morning show page has been removed from the station’s web site.

