MERUELO MEDIA has brought aboard veteran morning programming executive PAUL "PJ" JOSEPH. He'll serve as Dir./Morning Programming and Senior Content Producer. JOSEPH, with a career spanning over 25 years, has worked with personalities like RICK DEES, RYAN SEACREST and ZACH SANG. JOSEPH also created and produced "THE RADIO MUSIC AWARDS" for TV.

JOSEPH will be charged with working with MERUELO's LOS ANGELES morning shows at Top 40/Rhythmic KPWR (POWER 106), Rhythmic AC KDAY and Latin Urban KLLI (CALI 93.9).

JOSEPH commented, "POWER 106 is such an iconic and legendary radio station not only in LOS ANGELES but the world and I'm honored to join this great group of broadcast leaders. I’m humbled by the confidence placed in me to lead morning programming on these legendary and exciting brands. The welcome by the staff has been amazing and I look forward to working with all these very special brands of the MERUELO MEDIA family."

