Acquisition

ACAST has acquired podcast listening and discovery platform RADIOPUBLIC for an undisclosed price. The deal brings into the ACAST fold RADIOPUBLIC's Listener Relationship Management engagement platform, as well as RADIOPUBLIC co-founders CTO CHRIS QUAMME RHODEN and Chief Product Officer MATT MACDONALD; RADIOPUBLIC co-founder and former CEO JAKE SHAPIRO joined APPLE PODCASTS as Head of Creator Partnerships last SEPTEMBER (NET NEWS 9/16).

ACAST Chief Business and Strategy Officer LEANDRO SAUCEDO said, “The acquisition of RADIOPUBLIC is fundamentally a partnership of values. We both firmly believe in the open ecosystem of podcasting and have a shared commitment to aid listener discovery and support all creators.

“We’re impressed by what RADIOPUBLIC has achieved and we believe that now -- as podcasting is gaining more momentum than ever before -- is the ideal time to bring RADIOPUBLIC’s talented team and company missions into the ACAST fold. This deal continues our quest to support all audio storytellers around the world, giving their stories the audience they deserve.”

MACDONALD said, “I'm thrilled to scale up how we’ve helped podcasters grow their audience and make more money now that we're working with the talented, global team at ACAST. There’s such strong alignment between the ACAST and RADIOPUBLIC philosophies in our mutual support for -- and belief in -- a financially healthy, robust, open podcast marketplace. It's exciting to think about bringing our insights and growth marketing tools to a large community of global podcasters."

