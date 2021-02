Favors

SIRIUSXM URBAN VIEW has added a new daily two-hour show 10a-noon (ET) hosted by activist and attorney LURIE DANIEL FAVORS.

FAVORS has been co-hosting the weekly "SUNDAY CIVICS" on the channel and is a weekly contributor to "THE KAREN HUNTER SHOW." She also serves as Interim Exec. Dir. at MEDGAR EVERS COLLEGE's CENTER FOR LAW AND SOCIAL JUSTICE.

« see more Net News