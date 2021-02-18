Turning It Up To 11

GOOD KARMA BRANDS Sports WKNR-A (850 ESPN CLEVELAND)/CLEVELAND has debuted a new podcast about THE OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY football, with a name that comes from a distinctly non-BUCKEYE source.

"11TH RANKED POD" is hosted by MICHAEL BOHM and JORDN KLIMACK and takes its name from CLEMSON coach DABO SWINNEY's dismissive ranking of the BUCKEYES just outside the top 10 teams in the country after last season.

