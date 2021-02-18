Top (L-R): Bru and Huelsman. Bottom (L-R): Smith and Hostelley

TODAY's (2/18) "Inventing Yourself" panel at CRS 2021 was led by WESTWOOD ONE's national on-air talent ELAINA SMITH, and the conversation was geared towards younger industry professionals, or those looking to get a start or make advancements in the industry. WDRQ/DETROIT on-air talent JOSH "BRU" BRUBAKER, TRIPLE TIGERS RECORDS Dir./Marketing LAURA HOSTELLEY, and "The BOBBY BONES Show" Dir./Digital MORGAN HUELSMAN made up the panel of industry leaders, all under age 30.

SMITH began the conversation with HUELSMAN, asking how companies in the industry can improve digitally. HUELSMAN advised that a company should find a brand that they love and study it. Pay attention to how they handle all aspects of their marketing, including social media accounts, radio, television and billboard presence, and notice how they connect all of their messaging seamlessly. "Any brand can be unstoppable if they know how to intertwine those pieces well together," HUELSMAN said. She also noted the importance of communicating with those who may be reluctant to try new and more modern digital techniques. "Let them know you want to stay relevant and important," she advised.

As far as advice she would give to those looking to spruce up their resumes in hopes of a social media gig, HUELSMAN said it's important to show that you have tried each social media platform. You don't have to go viral, or have a huge following, but showing that you have experimented with each platform and that you're knowledgeable is vital.

BRU, who has recently gone viral on TIKTOK, offered advice on how to be successful on social media platforms as well. "Put out content as much as you can, because you never know what's going to stick." He noted that with new apps like TIKTOK, and people staying home more due to the pandemic, that it's more of "an even playing field," and you don't need to be a celebrity anymore to build a following. HOSTELLEY also added that it's important to stick to whatever social platform you're most comfortable with, saying authenticity is key.

The power of adaptability was a recurring theme that all panelists agreed upon. HUELSMAN noted that in the world of social media especially, it's important to, "Admit that you're not always going to know the best way to do things. Be open to the idea that what you're doing now is probably not going to be what you end up doing." BRU shared how he was initially not interested in Country music, but was open to the idea of it, which ultimately catapulted his career. He also emphasized the importance of gaining experience, starting where you can, and not being afraid to start in a smaller market where you can be hands-on and make mistakes. HOSTELLEY noted that it's important to try everything you can, because figuring out what you don't like is just as important as discovering what you do.

Ending topics focused on scholarships and the award application process. All three panelists advised to stay organized with your work, so that when an opportunity presents itself, it's readily available. BRU advised leaving no stone unturned, and mentioned that he "got three scholarships just because other people didn't apply for them." Added HUELSMAN, "Set your expectations low, but keep shooting really high."

« see more Net News