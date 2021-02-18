Universal Music Group Nashville

UMG NASHVILLE hosted its 11th annual "TEAM UMG AT THE RYMAN" show digitally TODAY (2/18) as a part of "CRS 2021: The Virtual Experience." The show was pre-recorded from NASHVILLE's RYMAN AUDITORIUM, where it has taken place for the last 10 years as part of the seminar. The lineup featured ERIC CHURCH, LAUREN ALAINA, PRISCILLA BLOCK, JON PARDI and PARKER McCOLLUM.

Providing additional entertainment was UMG NASHVILLE EVP/Promotion ROYCE RISSER, who welcomed each imprint's VP/Promotion to intro their own artists. RISSER, the industry prankster, didn't let the show's virtual format keep him from executing his craft, surprising each VP or SVP/Promo. with an unannounced explosion at the end of their segment. This allowed the camera to capture genuine, hilarious reactions that served up some serious belly laughs.

Aside from highlighting the UMG promo staff's various "fight or flight" responses, as well as that of UMG NASHVILLE Chairman/CEO MIKE DUNGAN, the performances provided standout moments from the luncheon. They included ALAINA and PARDI taking the stage together to perform their high-energy new single, "Getting Over Him," as well as a soulful solo performance by PARDI covering PRINCE's "Nothing Compares 2 U." Headliner CHURCH grabbed attention with an acoustic set, teasing songs from his much-anticipated triple-album, "Heart & Soul," and telling the stories that inspired them in true CHURCH style - whiskey in hand. He dug deep with performances of "Heart On Fire" and "Crazyland," the first and last songs of the collection, as well as current single "Hell Of A View." He closed with full emotion on display playing his powerful tribute to 2017 ROUTE 99 HARVEST FESTIVAL attendees, "Through My RAY BANS."

