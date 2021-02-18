Janson (l), Bryan (r)

CHRIS JANSON and LUKE BRYAN will count down the top 30 Country songs this weekend as guest co-hosts of WESTWOOD ONE's syndicated "Country Countdown USA" show. JANSON and BRYAN will help reveal the songs on the show airing the weekend of SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 20th and SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 21st.

Recent guest hosts on the show have included DARIUS RUCKER, SCOTTY McCREERY and MAREN MORRIS.

